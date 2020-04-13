Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (29 March - 04 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

228,149 total returns from Iran & Pakistan since 01 January 2020

226,316 total returns from Iran

1,833 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 11,140 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 21% of returnees from Iran (2,381 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 0 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan due to the closure of the AfghanPakistan frontier.

Return from Iran

Due to coronavirus transmission fears in Iran, new movement restrictions and lockdowns in Iran went into effect on 27 March. Over the past week spontaneous returns from Iran have continued to diminish. According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 11,140 (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 29 March – 04 April 2020, a 33% decrease from the previous week (16,649). 10,717 persons returned voluntarily and 423 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 228,149 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 2,381 (21%) undocumented Afghans at its Transit Centers.

Return from Pakistan

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), 1,833 number of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan from 01 Jan 2020. The Afghan frontier with Pakistan in Kandahar and Nangarhar province was scheduled to be closed through 09 April due to coronavirus fears. However, through discussions between the Afghan and Pakistani governments, a temporary 4-day opening was granted to allow stranded Afghan nationals to return home. More than 70,000 stranded Afghans returned from Pakistan in the past four days (6-9 April 2020), according to the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams monitoring cross-border movements at the two major points of entry (PoE). The AfghanistanPakistan frontier has been closed since 2 March in Kandahar (Spin Boldak PoE) and 16 March in Nangarhar (Torkham PoE), to prevent cross-border transmission of the coronavirus. A brief reprieve of cross-border movement restrictions is in effect from 6 to 9 April to allow what was anticipated to be only 5,000 Afghan nationals. However, in the past four days, numbers of arrivals have greatly exceeded this estimation.