Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (29 Jan-04 Feb 2021) [EN/Pashto/Dari]

2021 Highlights

70,390 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

69,664 total returns from Iran in 2021

726 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 17,154 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (808 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 185 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 96% of returnees from Pakistan (177 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 17,154 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 29 Jan-04 Feb 2021. 10,137 persons returned voluntarily and 7,017 were deported.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 69,664 individuals. This figure is more than double the rate of return in January 2020 and January 2019.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 808 (5%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.