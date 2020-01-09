Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (29 Dec 2019 - 4 Jan 2020)
from International Organization for Migration
Report
Published on 04 Jan 2020 — View Original
Highlights
- 504,977 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019
- 485,096 total returns from Iran
- 19,881 total returns from Pakistan 8,209 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran during 29 Dec – 4 Jan 2020 with 10% of returnees from Iran (7,81 individuals) assisted
- 240 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan during 29 Dec –4 Jan 2020 with 100% of returnees from Pakistan (240 individuals) assisted.
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.