Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (28 May-3 June 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

514,423 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

508,847 total returns from Iran in 2021

5,576 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 35,366 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (950 individuals) assisted (690 men and 260 women)

Over the past week 353 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 95% of returnees from Pakistan (336 individuals) assisted (174 men and 162 women)

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 35,366 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 28 May-3 June 2021. 17,124 persons returned voluntarily and 18,242 were deported. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 508,847 individuals- a 42% increase over the same period in 2020. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 950 (3%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. Assistance levels continue to be limited by a lack of funding and bear no relation to the vulnerability of the returning population.

On 29 April, the Government of Iran announced a border closure with Afghanistan to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Afghan nationals including migrants will still be allowed to return home during this period.