Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (28 June - 4 July 2020)

Highlights

363,963 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

362,077 total returns from Iran

1,886 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 12,204 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (313 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 15 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan through Torkham border.

The border remains formally closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 12,204 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 28 June– 04 July 2020, a 2% Increase from the previous week (12,002). 5,977 persons returned voluntarily and 6,227 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 363,963 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 313 (3%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. IOM is highlighting the high level of deportations of Afghans from Iran in recent weeks linked to a marked increase in cross border flows back into Iran.