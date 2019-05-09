Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (28 April - 4 May 2019)

Highlights

166,081 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

157,252 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

8,829 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

12,779 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

905 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

4% of returnees from Iran (469 individuals) assisted

80% of returnees from Pakistan (720 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 12,779 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 28 April to 04 May 2019, 3% more than in the previous week (12,395). 4,789 returned voluntarily, 7,990 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2019 to 157,252. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 469 (4%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 93 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 27 Medical Cases, 75 members of Single Parent Families, 30 Physically Disabled, 22 Special Cases, 12 Unaccompanied Elderly, 40 Drug Addicted, 32 members of a Poor Family, 6 Single Female and 132 members of deported families.