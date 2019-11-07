Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (27 October - 02 November 2019)

Highlights

414,550 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

396,632 total returns from Iran

17,918 total returns from Pakistan

10,865 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran this week with 3% of returnees from Iran (286 individuals) assisted

347 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan this week with 84% of returnees from Pakistan (292 individuals) assisted.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 10,865 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 27 Oct—02 Nov 2019, a 0.4% decrease from the previous week (10,907). 5,151 persons returned voluntarily and 5,714 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran to 396,632 in 2019. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 286 (3%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat, including 49 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 28 Medical Cases, 20 members of Single Parent Families, 3 Physically Disabled persons, 10 Unaccompanied Elderly persons, 2 Single Females, 101 members of deported families, and 22 persons with substance abuse concerns.