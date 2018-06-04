04 Jun 2018

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (27 May –02 June 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 02 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (707.09 KB)

Highlights

252 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

15,205 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

15,112 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

311,117 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

91% of returnees from Pakistan (229 individuals) assisted

4% of returnees from Iran (611 individuals) assisted

Return from Pakistan

A total of 252 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Pakistan through the Turkham (Nangarhar) and Spin Boldak (Kandahar) border crossings from 27 May—02 June 2018, according to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR). Of the total returnees, 221 were spontaneous returnees and 31 were deported. This number marks a 12% decrease compared to the previous week (286). The total number of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan since 01 January 2018 is now 15,112. IOM provided post-arrival assistance to 91% of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan (229 individuals).

In Nangarhar, Kandahar and Nimroz, IOM began to replace NonFood Items (blanket and family modules) with direct cash assistance of USD 100 per family to give undocumented Afghan returnees more agency upon return. This is in addition to cash for transportation. The other components of IOM’s current assistance package- hot meals, overnight accommodation, basic medical screening and referral services - continues without change.

Situation Overview

IOM is responding to a substantial increase in the return of undocumented Afghans from Pakistan and Iran. Since 01 January 2018, over 326,000 undocumented Afghans have returned due to diverse push factors, including deteriorating protection space in Pakistan and Iran. Most of those returning have lived outside of Afghanistan for decades, and will need support from the government and humanitarian actors both on arrival and as they seek to reintegrate. As the rate of return is influenced by a number of political, security and other related factors both in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, another surge in returns could occur at any time. The Governments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has now extended Proof of Registration cards for 1.4m Afghan refugees in Pakistan to 30 June 2018 and as of 26 May have issued 327,000 Afghan Citizenship Cards from a total of 878,000 applications. IOM is working to scale up its support to returnees in coordination with the Government of Afghanistan and other humanitarian partners in line with the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.