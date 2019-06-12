Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (26 May to 08 June 2019)

Highlights

205,829 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

195,841 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

9,988 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

13,908 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

263 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

5% of returnees from Iran (691 individuals) assisted

68% of returnees from Pakistan (180 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 13,908 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 26 May to 08 June 2019, 19 % less than the previous two weeks (17,082). 6,133 returned voluntarily, 7,755 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2019 to 195,841.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 691 (5%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 69 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 34 Medical Cases, 89 members of Single Parent Families, 19 Physically Disabled, 54 Special Cases, 16 Unaccompanied Elderly, 22 Drug Addicted, 113 members of a Poor Family, 3 Single Females and 270 members of deported families.