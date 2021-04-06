Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (26 March - 01 April 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

254,766 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

251,466 total returns from Iran in 2021

3,300 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 22,034 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (1,636 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 368 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 99% of returnees from Pakistan (366 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 22,034 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 26 March—01 April 2021. 11,952 persons returned voluntarily and 10,082 were deported. This represents a 183% increase in the total number of returns from the previous week as returns have resumed there previous pace prior to the advent of Nawroz holidays. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 251,466 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,636 (7%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.