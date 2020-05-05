Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (26 April - 02 May 2020)

Highlights

272,868 total returns from Iran & Pakistan since 01 January 2020

271,035 total returns from Iran 1,833 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 5,801 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 33% of returnees from Iran (1,895 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 0 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan due to the closure of the Afghan-Pakistan frontier.

Migration Health

During the past week, IOM's Mobile Health Teams served 9,964 patients in need of health services with 89,161 patients served since the beginning of MHT programming in late January under DFID and CERF funding. 15 health staff are presently deployed to major border crossing points with Iran to provide support to ongoing COVID-19 response efforts inclusive. Over 100 community health workers have also been trained on personal protective measures in Nimroz and Herat and new trainings are planned in the coming weeks.

Under Migration Health’s Global Fund’s multi-country TB grant, a total of 7,167 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis in IOM Transit Centers over the past week. Of the total screened, 2,764 persons were screened from OPD consultations, 52 persons were identified and 19 were tested to be presumptive TB cases.