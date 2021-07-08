Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (25 June - 01 July 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

611,000 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

604,176 total returns from Iran in 2021. Over the past week 19,927 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 4% or 835 individuals assisted (584 men and 251 women)

6,824 total returns from Pakistan in 2021. Over the past week 301 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% or 301 individuals assisted (153 men and 148 women)

Funding Needs Against a funding request of USD 29.7 million in 2021, IOM has only received 5% of its requirement.

Migration Health

In 2021, 193,590 patients have been served by IOM’s Migration Health Unit in Nimroz, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces with basic health care- outpatient consultations, maternal, child and neo-natal health care, reproductive health, family planning and COVID-19 response. Programming is supported by CERF, US BPRM and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

During the past week a total of 3,880 patients were served by IOM’s 7 mobile health teams, inclusive of 2,564 outpatient consultations, health education sessions for 3,880 persons and psychosocial counselling sessions for 102 patients.

Under the Global Fund multi-country TB grant in partnership with UNDP, a total of 9,254 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis at the Zero Point Reception Centers in Herat, Nimroz, Kandahar and Nangarhar. Of the total screened, 208 presumptive TB cases were identified.

Protection

IOM’s Protection programme has supported supported 1,828 undocumented returnee households (2,417 women, 2,289 men, 3,755 girls and 4,277 boys) comprising at least one Person with Specific Needs (PSN) in 2021 through provision of timely information, facilitating safe and dignified access to services, and provision of one-off assistance including cash to mitigate identified protection risks and avoid resorting to negative coping mechanisms when referral pathways are exhausted.

With screening staff operating at the Herat and Nimroz borders and case workers in 11 provinces of return, the Protection team caseload this week included case management assessments for 40 new PSN households (49 women, 46 men, 83 girls, 100 boys) in Nimroz, Nangarhar, Ghor, Herat, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Takhar, and Badakhshan. These cases included 15 children at risk, 14 women at risk, 9 persons with serious medical conditions, 5 older persons at risk, 4 persons with disabilities, and 1 single parent . 128 PSN individuals (and their households) were identified at Milak and Islam Qala border points by Protection screeners in coordination with DoRR. 32 undocumented returnee households ((12 women, 29 men, 18 girls, 10 boys) received Post-arrival support services (e.g. provision of mobile phones, family tracing, and transportation) and case management assessments were conducted for all 40 cases.