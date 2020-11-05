Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (25-31 Oct 2020)

Highlights

701,268 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

695,677 total returns from Iran

5,591 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 29,420 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 4% of returnees from Iran (1,271 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 89 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 93% of returnees from Pakistan (83 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 29,420 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 25-31 Oct 2020, a 7% increase from the previous week (27,524). 20,143 persons returned voluntarily and 9,277 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 695,677 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,271 (4%) of all undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.