Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (24-30 May 2020)

Highlights

300,512 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

298,679 total returns from Iran

1,833 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 4,684 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 40% of returnees from Iran (1,853 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 0 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan, due to extended Pakistani frontier closure

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 4,684 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 24-30 May 2020, a 43% decrease from the previous week (8,167). 2,493 persons returned voluntarily and 2,191 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 298,679 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 1,853 (40%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.