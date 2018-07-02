Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (24 - 30 June 2018)

Highlights

1,235 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

13,993 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

17,007 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

362,499 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

90% of returnees from Pakistan (1,109 individuals) assisted

5.3% of returnees from Iran (742 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 13,993 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 24—30 June 2018, 58% more than in the previous week. Of the total deported undocumented Afghans, 2,515 individuals were deported through Islam Qala (Herat) and 4,244 were deported through Milak (Nimroz). Of those who spontaneously returned, 5,846 returned through Islam Qala (Herat) and 1,388 through Milak (Nimroz). Out of the total deportees, 622 individuals (10%) were deported with family members whereas 6,137 (90%) were deported as individuals.

This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 362,499. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 742 (5.3%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat.

Situation Overview

IOM is responding to a substantial increase in the return of undocumented Afghans from Pakistan and Iran. Since 01 January 2018, over 379,000 undocumented Afghans have returned due to diverse push factors, including deteriorating protection space in Pakistan and Iran. Most of those returning have lived outside of Afghanistan for decades, and will need support from the government and humanitarian actors both on arrival and as they seek to reintegrate. As the rate of return is influenced by a number of political, security and other related factors both in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, another surge in returns could occur at any time. The Governments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has now extended Proof of Registration cards for 1.4m Afghan refugees in Pakistan to 30 June 2018 and as of 26 May have issued 327,000 Afghan Citizenship Cards from a total of 878,000 applications. IOM is working to scale up its support to returnees in coordination with the Government of Afghanistan and other humanitarian partners in line with the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).