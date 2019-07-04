Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (23-29 June 2019)
Highlights
235,170 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019
223,946 total returns from Iran
11,224 total returns from Pakistan
9,729 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 9% of returnees from Iran (914 individuals) assisted
504 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 83% of returnees from Pakistan (416 individuals) assisted
Protection Assistance for Returnees
The Protection unit completed case management assessments for 54 Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) cases in Kunduz, Ghor, Sare Pul, Faryab, Balkh and Kabul, including 16 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 15 medical cases, 9 femaleheaded households, 4 at risk elderly persons and 3 persons with disabilities. In addition, 42 femaleheaded households received protection assistance in Nimroz and Kabul.