Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (23-29 June 2019)

Highlights

235,170 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

223,946 total returns from Iran

11,224 total returns from Pakistan

9,729 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 9% of returnees from Iran (914 individuals) assisted

504 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 83% of returnees from Pakistan (416 individuals) assisted

Protection Assistance for Returnees

The Protection unit completed case management assessments for 54 Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) cases in Kunduz, Ghor, Sare Pul, Faryab, Balkh and Kabul, including 16 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 15 medical cases, 9 femaleheaded households, 4 at risk elderly persons and 3 persons with disabilities. In addition, 42 femaleheaded households received protection assistance in Nimroz and Kabul.