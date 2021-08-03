Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (23-29 July 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

679,425 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

672,491 total returns from Iran in 2021. Over the past week 20,432 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% or 665 individuals assisted (475 men and 190 women)

6,934 total returns from Pakistan in 2021. Over the past week 19 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% or 19 individuals assisted (10 men and 9 women)

Funding Needs Against a funding request of USD 29.7 million in 2021, IOM has only received 5% of its requirement.

Migration Health

In 2021, 203,875 patients have been served by IOM’s Migration Health Unit in Nimroz, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces with basic health care- outpatient consultations, maternal, child and neo-natal health care, reproductive health, family planning and COVID-19 response. Programming is supported by CERF, US BPRM and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

During the past week a total of 2,514 patients were served by IOM’s 7 mobile health teams, inclusive of 2,375 outpatient consultations, health education sessions for 2,514 persons and psychosocial counselling sessions for 81 patients.

Under the Global Fund multi-country TB grant in partnership with UNDP, a total of 5,665 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis at the Zero Point Reception Centers in Herat, Nimroz, Kandahar and Nangarhar. Of the total screened, 165 presumptive TB cases were identified and 1 were detected cases.