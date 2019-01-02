Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (23 – 29 Dec 2018)

Highlights

800,124 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

767,663 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

32,461 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

10,371 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

434 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

9% of returnees from Iran (980 individuals) assisted

86% of returnees from Pakistan (375 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 10,371 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 23 - 29 Dec 2018, 7% less than in the previous week (11,141). This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 767,663.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 980 (9%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 112 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 253 Medical Cases (MC), 11 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 11 Physically Disabled (PD), 297 Special Cases (SC), 18 Unaccompanied Elderly (UE), 8 Drug Addicted (DA), 2 Single Females (SF), 5 members of a Poor Family (PF) and 2 Chronically Ill (CI).