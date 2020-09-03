Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (23 - 29 Aug 2020)

Highlights

488,578 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

485,599 total returns from Iran 2,979 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 18,615 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (1,260 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 904 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 79% of returnees from Pakistan (710 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 18,615 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 23-29 August 2020, a 6% decrease from the previous week (19,778). 9,393 persons returned voluntarily and 9,222 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 485,599 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 1,260 (7%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.