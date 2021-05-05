Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (23-29 April 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

368,415 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

363,941 total returns from Iran in 2021

4,474 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 22,855 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 2% of returnees from Iran (472 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 194 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% of returnees from Pakistan (194 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 22,855 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 23-29 April 2021. 9,824 persons returned voluntarily and 13,031 were deported. This represents a 14% decrease in the total number of returns from the previous week. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 363,941 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 472 (2%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.

On 29 April, the Government of Iran announced a border closure with Afghanistan to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Afghan nationals including migrants will still be allowed to return home during this period.