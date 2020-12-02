Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (22-28 Nov 2020)

Highlights

789,539 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

783,405 total returns from Iran

6,134 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 16,175 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (990 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 130 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 93% of returnees from Pakistan (121 individuals) assisted