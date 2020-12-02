Afghanistan + 2 more
Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (22-28 Nov 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
789,539 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020
783,405 total returns from Iran
6,134 total returns from Pakistan
Over the past week 16,175 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (990 individuals) assisted
Over the past week 130 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 93% of returnees from Pakistan (121 individuals) assisted
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.