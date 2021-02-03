Afghanistan + 2 more
Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (22-28 January 2021)
2021 Highlights
- 53,051 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021
- 52,510 total returns from Iran in 2021
- 541 total returns from Pakistan in 2021
- Over the past week 16,014 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (554 individuals) assisted
- Over the past week 174 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 95% of returnees from Pakistan (166 individuals) assisted
- International Organization for Migration
