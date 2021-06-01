Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (21-27 May 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

478,713 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

473,480 total returns from Iran in 2021

5,233 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 33,812 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (947 individuals) assisted (685 men and 262 women)

Over the past week 381 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100%of returnees from Pakistan (381 individuals) assisted (193 men and 188 women)

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 33,812 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 21-27 May 2021. 16,234 persons returned voluntarily and 17,578 were deported. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 473,480 individuals- a 42% increase over the same period in 2020. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 947 (3%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. Assistance levels continue to be limited by a lack of funding and bear no relation to the vulnerability of the returning population.

On 29 April, the Government of Iran announced a border closure with Afghanistan to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Afghan nationals including migrants will still be allowed to return home during this period.