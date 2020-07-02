Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (21 - 27 June 2020)

Highlights

351,744 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

349,873 total returns from Iran

1,871 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 12,002 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (866 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 0 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan. The border remains formally closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 12,002 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 21-27 June 2020, a 3% Increase from the previous week (11,708). 5,522 persons returned voluntarily and 6,480 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 349,873 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 866 (7%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. IOM is highlighting the significant increase in deportations of Afghans from Iran in recent weeks linked to a marked increase in cross border flows into Iran.