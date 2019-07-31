31 Jul 2019

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (21 -27 July 2019)

International Organization for Migration
Highlights

272,496 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

259,437 total returns from Iran

13,059 total returns from Pakistan

9,332 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (599 individuals) assisted

370 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 92% of returnees from Pakistan (342 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 9,332 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 21-27 July 2019, 17 % more than the previous week (7,988). 4,086 returned voluntarily, 5,246 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2019 to 259,437. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 599 (6%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 103 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 34 Medical Cases, 68 members of Single Parent Families, 11 Physically Disabled persons, 22 Unaccompanied Elderly, 4 Single Females, and 215 members of deported families, 12 persons with substance abuse concerns and 1 person with mental health issues.

