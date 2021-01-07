Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (20-31 December 2020)

2020 Highlights

865,793 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

859,092 total returns from Iran in 2020

6,701 total returns from Pakistan in 2020

Over the past two weeks 27,396 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (807 individuals) assisted

Over the past two weeks 205 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 95% of returnees from Pakistan (195 individuals) assisted