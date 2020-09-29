Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (20 - 26 Sep 2020)

Highlights

576,801 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

571,800 total returns from Iran

5,001 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 26,801 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,336 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 231 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 66% of returnees from Pakistan (153 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 26,801 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 20-26 Sep 2020, a 23% increase from the previous week (21,781). 13,217 persons returned voluntarily and 13,584 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 571,800 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,336 (5%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.