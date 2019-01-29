Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (20 - 26 January 2019)

Highlights

- 29,215 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

- 28,049 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

- 1,166 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

- 7,063 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

- 216 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

- 7% of returnees from Iran (487 individuals) assisted

- 80% of returnees from Pakistan (172 individuals) assisted

Situation Overview

In 2018, more than 800,000 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran and Pakistan. Whereas the return from Pakistan witnessed a significant decrease of 70% compared with 2017: 98,000, returns from Iran increased by over 300,000 persons up from 462,000 in 2017. This sharp rise is largely driven by recent political and economic issues in Iran. As Afghans primarily work in the informal economy in Iran the demand for this type of work has drastically reduced. Further as all Afghans send home monthly remittances representing as much as 6% of Afghanistan total GDP, Afghan families are increasingly struggling to make ends meet, particularly in the drought affected provinces of Herat, Badghis and Ghor. In 2019, IOM is projecting a return of over 570,000 returnees from Iran linked to the ongoing challenges there and a minimum of 50,000 returns from Pakistan, a figure which has already been endorsed by the Governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The remaining undocumented and Afghan Citizenship Card holding caseloads of more than 1,000,000 people may also face deportation from Pakistan in 2019.