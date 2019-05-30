Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (19-25 May 2019)

Highlights

191,658 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

181,933 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

9,725 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

8,646 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

206 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

6% of returnees from Iran (498 individuals) assisted

59% of returnees from Pakistan (122 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 8,646 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 19-25 May 2019, 2% more than in the previous week (8,436). 3,537 returned voluntarily, 5,109 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2019 to 181,933. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 498 (6%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 66 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 20 Medical Cases, 71 members of Single Parent Families, 9 Physically Disabled, 38 Special Cases, 17 Unaccompanied Elderly, 12 Drug Addicted, 31 members of a Poor Family, 2 Single Females and 232 members of deported families.

Return from Pakistan

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 206 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Pakistan through the Turkham (Nangarhar) and Spin Boldak (Kandahar) border crossings from 19-25 May 2019. Of the total returnees, 130 were spontaneous returnees and 76 were deported undocumented Afghans. This number marks an 20% decrease compared to the previous week (258). The total number of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan since 01 January 2019 is now 9,725. IOM provided postarrival assistance to 59% of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan (122 individuals).