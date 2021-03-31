Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (19-25 March 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

232,364 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

229,432 total returns from Iran in 2021

2,932 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 7,773 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 17% of returnees from Iran (1,304 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 493 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 98% of returnees from Pakistan (485 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 7,773 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 19-25 March 2021. 894 persons returned voluntarily and 6,879 were deported. Due to Nawroz New Year holidays in Iran there was a marked decrease (76%) in the total number of returns as compared to the previous week.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 229,432 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,304 (17%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.