Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (19-25 March 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

  • 232,364 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

  • 229,432 total returns from Iran in 2021

  • 2,932 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 7,773 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 17% of returnees from Iran (1,304 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 493 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 98% of returnees from Pakistan (485 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 7,773 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 19-25 March 2021. 894 persons returned voluntarily and 6,879 were deported. Due to Nawroz New Year holidays in Iran there was a marked decrease (76%) in the total number of returns as compared to the previous week.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 229,432 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,304 (17%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.

