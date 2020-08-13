Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (19-25 July 2020)

Highlights

406,801 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

404,868 total returns from Iran

1,933 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 18,692 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (1,198 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 6 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan through the Torkham border. The border remains formally closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 18,692 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 19-25 July 2020, a 39% increase from the previous week (13,495). 9,896 persons returned voluntarily and 8,796 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 404,868 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 1,198 (6%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. The rise in return is associated with upcoming Eid holidays during the final week of July.