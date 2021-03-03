Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (19-25 February 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

131,397 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

129,975 total returns from Iran in 2021

1,422 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 20,911 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,063 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 232 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 99% of returnees from Pakistan (230 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 20,911 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 19-25 February 2021. 7,132 persons returned voluntarily and 13,779 were deported. This represents a 5% decrease in the total number of returns from the previous week.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 129,975 individuals – more than double the rate of return in 2019 and 2020 through January and February. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,063 (5%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.