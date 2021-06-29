Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (18 - 24 June 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

590,772 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

584,249 total returns from Iran in 2021

6,523 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 25,009 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (827 individuals) assisted (607 men and 220 women)

Over the past week 176 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 97% of returnees from Pakistan (170 individuals) assisted (83 men and 87 women)

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 25,009 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 18-24 June 2021. 15,589 persons returned voluntarily and 9,420 were deported. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 584,249 individuals- a 67% increase over the same period in 2020. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 827 (3%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.