Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (18 - 24 June 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

  • 590,772 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

  • 584,249 total returns from Iran in 2021

  • 6,523 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

  • Over the past week 25,009 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (827 individuals) assisted (607 men and 220 women)

  • Over the past week 176 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 97% of returnees from Pakistan (170 individuals) assisted (83 men and 87 women)

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 25,009 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 18-24 June 2021. 15,589 persons returned voluntarily and 9,420 were deported. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 584,249 individuals- a 67% increase over the same period in 2020. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 827 (3%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.

