Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (18 - 24 August 2019)

Highlights

305,070 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

290,881 total returns from Iran

14,189 total returns from Pakistan

7,414 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 8% of returnees from Iran (584 individuals) assisted

340 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 87% of returnees from Pakistan (296 individuals) assisted.

Situation Overview

As of late August, IOM’s Cross Border Return Programme is only 26% funded against its Humanitarian Response Plan request of 12.8M USD with 3.3M received from the Governments of Switzerland,

Norway, Canada, and the Czech Republic. Additional thematic funding has been received from ECHO for Protection programming and the Global Fund for Migration Health. However, as a result of the funding gaps on 30 September, cross border post arrival assistance operations will be suspended in Kandahar and Nimroz provinces.