Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (17-23 May 2020)

Highlights

295,828 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

293,995 total returns from Iran

1,833 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 8,167 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 35% of returnees from Iran (2,877 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 0 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan, due to extended Pakistani frontier closure

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 8,167 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 17-23 May 2020, a 3% increase from the previous week (7,923). 4,430 persons returned voluntarily and 3,737 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 293,995 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 2,877 (35%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.