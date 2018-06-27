Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (17 - 23 June 2018)

Highlights

393 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

11,312 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

15,772 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

348,506 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

90% of returnees from Pakistan (354 individuals) assisted

3.4% of returnees from Iran (388 individuals) assisted

48 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) from Iran

33 Medical Cases (MC) from Iran assisted

Situation Overview

IOM is responding to a substantial increase in the return of undocumented Afghans from Pakistan and Iran. Since 01 January 2018, over 364,000 undocumented Afghans have returned due to diverse push factors, including deteriorating protection space in Pakistan and Iran. Most of those returning have lived outside of Afghanistan for decades, and will need support from the government and humanitarian actors both on arrival and as they seek to reintegrate. As the rate of return is influenced by a number of political, security and other related factors both in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, another surge in returns could occur at any time. The Governments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has now extended Proof of Registration cards for 1.4m Afghan refugees in Pakistan to 30 June 2018 and as of 26 May have issued 327,000 Afghan Citizenship Cards from a total of 878,000 applications. IOM is working to scale up its support to returnees in coordination with the Government of Afghanistan and other humanitarian partners in line with the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).