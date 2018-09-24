Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (16 - 22 September 2018)

Highlights

577,224 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

552,071 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

25,153 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

14,361 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

505 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

3% of returnees from Iran (442 individuals) assisted

90% of returnees from Pakistan (452 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 14,361 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 16—22 September 2018, 8% less than in the previous week. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 552,071.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 442 (3%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 21 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 15 Medical Cases (MC), 29 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 2 Single Females (SF), 3 Physically Disabled (PD), 7 Special Cases (SC), 10 member of Poor Families (PF) and 2 Drug Addicted (DA).