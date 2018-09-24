24 Sep 2018

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (16 - 22 September 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 22 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (604 KB)

Highlights

577,224 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018
552,071 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018
25,153 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018
14,361 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran
505 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan
3% of returnees from Iran (442 individuals) assisted
90% of returnees from Pakistan (452 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 14,361 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 16—22 September 2018, 8% less than in the previous week. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 552,071.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 442 (3%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 21 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 15 Medical Cases (MC), 29 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 2 Single Females (SF), 3 Physically Disabled (PD), 7 Special Cases (SC), 10 member of Poor Families (PF) and 2 Drug Addicted (DA).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.