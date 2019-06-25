25 Jun 2019

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (16-22 June 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 22 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (408.88 KB)

Highlights

224,937 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

214,217 total returns from Iran 10,720 total returns from Pakistan

9,505 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 8% of returnees from Iran (715 individuals) assisted

480 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 93% of returnees from Pakistan (445 individuals) assisted

Protection Assistance for Returnees

The Protection Unit completed case management assessments for 82 PSN cases in Jawzjan, Balkh, Takhar, Ghor, Herat, Nimroz and Kandahar provinces, including 23 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 13 female-headed households, 8 people with disabilities, 6 persons with substance addiction, 6 single females and 4 at risk elderly persons.
In addition 16 female-headed households and 6 Unaccompanied Migrant Children received protection assistance in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar provinces.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.