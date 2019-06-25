Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (16-22 June 2019)

Highlights

224,937 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

214,217 total returns from Iran 10,720 total returns from Pakistan

9,505 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 8% of returnees from Iran (715 individuals) assisted

480 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 93% of returnees from Pakistan (445 individuals) assisted

Protection Assistance for Returnees

The Protection Unit completed case management assessments for 82 PSN cases in Jawzjan, Balkh, Takhar, Ghor, Herat, Nimroz and Kandahar provinces, including 23 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 13 female-headed households, 8 people with disabilities, 6 persons with substance addiction, 6 single females and 4 at risk elderly persons.

In addition 16 female-headed households and 6 Unaccompanied Migrant Children received protection assistance in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar provinces.