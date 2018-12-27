Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (16 - 22 December 2018)

Highlights

789,319 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

757,292 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

32,027 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

11,141 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

508 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

8% of returnees from Iran (913 individuals) assisted

97% of returnees from Pakistan (495 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 11,141undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 16 - 22 Dec 2018, 2% more than in the previous week (10,874). This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 757,292.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 913 (8%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 83 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 230 Medical Cases (MC), 32 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 8 Physically Disabled (PD), 211 Special Cases (SC), 19 Unaccompanied Elderly (UE), 19 Drug Addicted (DA) 1 Single Female, 2 Mentally Ill (MI) and 2 Chronically Ill (CI).

Protection Assistance for Returnees

The protection unit assessed a total of 143 PSN cases in Herat, Faryab, Kandahar, Sare Pul, Nimroz, Kunduz, Takhar, Nangarhar, Ghor, Kabul and Balkh provinces. Of the total assessed cases, 40 were unaccompanied migrant children (UMC), 52 female head of households (FHH) 45 medical cases (MC), 4 single females (SF) and 2 poor families.

Furthermore, 59 cases were assisted (4 female head of households, 32 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 11 Medical Cases, 6 single females, 5 Single Parents and 1 Unaccompanied Elderly) in Ghor and Balkh provinces).

The assistance included food, non-food items and dignity kits.