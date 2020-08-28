Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (16 - 22 Aug 2020)

Highlights

469,059 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

466,984 total returns from Iran

2,075 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 19,778 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (1,438 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 68 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan through Torkham and Spin Boldak borders. The border remains officially closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 19,778 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 16-22 August 2020, a 13% increase from the previous week (17,574). 9,448 persons returned voluntarily and 10,330 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 466,984 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 1,438 (7%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. The reduction in assistance totals is related to funding constraints for the cross border return programme.