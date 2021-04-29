Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (16-22 APRIL 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

345,366 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

341,086 total returns from Iran in 2021

4,280 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 26,492 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (737 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 85 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 99% of returnees from Pakistan (84 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 26,492 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 16-22 April 2021. 11,460 persons returned voluntarily and 15,032 were deported. This represents a 17% decrease in the total number of returns from the previous week.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 341,086 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 737 (3%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.