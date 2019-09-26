Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (15-21 September 2019)

Highlights

348,870 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

332,641 total returns from Iran

16,229 total returns from Pakistan

12,112 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (754 individuals) assisted

265 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 71% of returnees from Pakistan (439 individuals) assisted.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 12,112 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 15-21 September 2019, double the number from the previous week (5,320). 5,230 returned voluntarily and 6,882 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran to 332,641 in 2019. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 754 (6%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 109 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 52 Medical Cases, 44 members of Single Parent Families, 19 Physically Disabled persons, 28 Unaccompanied Elderly, 4 Single Females, 316 members of deported families, 1 person with mental health concerns, and 44 persons with substance abuse concerns.