Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (15-21 Nov 2020)

Highlights

773,234 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

767,230 total returns from Iran

6,004 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 25,155 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,334 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 89 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 97% of returnees from Pakistan (86 individuals) assisted