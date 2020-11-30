Afghanistan + 2 more
Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (15-21 Nov 2020)
Highlights
773,234 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020
767,230 total returns from Iran
6,004 total returns from Pakistan
Over the past week 25,155 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,334 individuals) assisted
Over the past week 89 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 97% of returnees from Pakistan (86 individuals) assisted
