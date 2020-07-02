Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (14 - 20 June 2020)

Highlights

339,742 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

337,871 total returns from Iran

1,871 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 11,708 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 14% of returnees from Iran (1,620 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 11,708 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 14-20 June 2020, a 23% decrease from the previous week (15,215). 3,290 persons returned voluntarily and 8,418 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 339,742 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 1,620 (14%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. IOM is highlighting the significant increase in deportations of Afghans from Iran in recent weeks