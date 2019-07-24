24 Jul 2019

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (14 -20 July 2019)

International Organization for Migration
262,794 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

250,105 total returns from Iran

12,689 total returns from Pakistan

7,988 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 8% of returnees from Iran (668 individuals) assisted

483 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 89% of returnees from Pakistan (431 individuals) assisted

Protection Assistance for Returnees

The Protection unit completed case management assessments for 104 PSN cases in Kabul, Balkh,
Takhar, Ghor, Sar-e Pul, Kunduz, Herat, Nimroz and Kandahar provinces including 24 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 18 female-headed households, 12 at risk elderly persons, 8 single females and 4 persons with substance abuse concerns. In addition, 41 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 19 female-headed households and 7 single females received protection assistance in Herat and Kandahar provinces.

