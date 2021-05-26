Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (14 - 2 May 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

444,520 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

439,668 total returns from Iran in 2021

4,852 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 20,706 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 4% of returnees from Iran (829 individuals) assisted (626 men and 203 women)

Over the past week 30 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% of returnees from Pakistan (30 individuals) assisted (17 men and 13 women)

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 20,706 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 14-20 May 2021. 11,062 persons returned voluntarily and 9,644 were deported. Rates of return increased significantly ahead of Eid holidays making the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 439,668 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 829 (4%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.

On 29 April, the Government of Iran announced a border closure with Afghanistan to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Afghan nationals including migrants will still be allowed to return home during this period.