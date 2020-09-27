Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (13 - 19 Sep 2020)

Highlights

549,769 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

544,999 total returns from Iran

4,770 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 21,781 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (1,385 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 420 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 88% of returnees from Pakistan (371 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 21,781 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 13-19 Sep 2020, a 4% increase from the previous week (20,933). 10,583 persons returned voluntarily and 11,198 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 544,999 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,385 (6%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.