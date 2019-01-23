Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (13 - 19 January 2019)

Highlights

21,936 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

20,986 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

950 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

7,475 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

320 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

6% of returnees from Iran (477 individuals) assisted

81% of returnees from Pakistan (259 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 7,475 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 13—19 Jan 2019, 4% less than in the previous week (7,790). This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 20,986.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 477 (6%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 114 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 84 Medical Cases (MC), 11 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 13 Physically Disabled (PD), 40 Special Cases (SC), 23 Unaccompanied Elderly (UE), 49 Drug Addicted (DA), 3 members of a Poor Family (PF), 2 Single Females (SF) and 3 Mentally Ill (MI).

Situation Overview

In 2018, more than 800,000 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran and Pakistan. Whereas the return from Pakistan witnessed a significant decrease of 70% compared with 2017: 98,000, returns from Iran increased by over 300,000 persons up from 462,000 in 2017. This sharp rise is largely driven by recent political and economic issues in Iran. As Afghans primarily work in the informal economy in Iran the demand for this type of work has drastically reduced. Further as all Afghans send home monthly remittances representing as much as 6% of Afghanistan total GDP, Afghan families are increasingly struggling to make ends meet, particularly in the drought affected provinces of Herat, Badghis and Ghor. In 2019, IOM is projecting a return of over 570,000 returnees from Iran linked to the ongoing challenges there and a minimum of 50,000 returns from Pakistan, a figure which has already been endorsed by the Governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The remaining undocumented and Afghan Citizenship Card holding caseloads of more than 1,000,000 people may also face deportation from Pakistan in 2019.