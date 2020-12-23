Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (13-19 December 2020)

Highlights

838,192 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

831,696 total returns from Iran

6,496 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 14,370 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (1,008 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 133 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 96% of returnees from Pakistan (127 individuals) assisted