Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (13-19 Aug 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

759,046 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

752,013 total returns from Iran in 2021. Over the past week 22,001 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 0.1% or 32 individuals assisted (18 men and 14 women)

7,033 total returns from Pakistan in 2021. Over the past week 6 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 0% assisted.

Funding Needs Against a funding request of USD 29.7 million in 2021, IOM has only received 5% of its requirement. Weekly assistance totals are collapsing as no new funds have been received since March 2021 which are now fully expended.

Migration Health

In 2021, 209,263 patients have been served by IOM’s Migration Health Unit in Nimroz, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces with basic health care- outpatient consultations, maternal, child and neo-natal health care, reproductive health, family planning and COVID-19 response. Programming is supported by WHO, Germany, CERF, US BPRM and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

IOM Migration Health Unit is conducting weekly health services including outpatient consultation, health education sessions, psychosocial counselling sessions and under the Global Fund multi-country TB grant in partnership with UNDP they conduct regular TB screening and sampling testing at Zero point and reception centers of Herat, Nimruz, Kandahar and Nangarhar borer provinces.

Due to the current unstable situation across the country, health operations were temporary suspended last week and no patient was served during the reporting period. Fortunately as of late

Protection

IOM’s Protection Programme has supported 2,121 undocumented returnee households (2,836 women, 2,658 men, 4,396 girls and 4,978 boys) comprising at least one person with specific needs (PSN) in 2021 through provision of timely information, facilitating safe and dignified access to services, and provision of one-off assistance. This assistance includes cash to mitigate identified protection risks and avoid resort to negative coping mechanisms when referral pathways are exhausted.